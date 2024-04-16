EDWARDSVILLE - The following Father McGivney Catholic High School students were honored with Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Awards: Kaitlyn Hatley, Elaina Jansen, Olivia Klusas, Colin Moore, and Drew Villhard.

The purpose of the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Awards Banquet is to honor graduating high school seniors who have attained the highest standing in their classes as a means of encouraging all students to strive for high academic achievement and excellence through scholarship. The top 8% of students from 23 schools in the Metro East earn this award. The Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Awards Banquet held annually since 1988 is now recognized as the River Bend region's premier academic awards ceremony.

The event is sponsored by Hearst Newspapers powered by The Telegraph, The Intelligencer in partnership with Lewis and Clark Community College, Phillips 66, Olin Corporation, Weiland and 1st MidAmerica Credit Union among other corporate sponsors.

Kaitlyn Hatley - Edwardsville, Il - Parents are Chrystal Kamm (Nurse), Jordan Kamm (Business Owner), Thomas Hatley (Police Officer) - Activities - House Captain, House Leader, Varsity Captain of Women’s Track and Field team, Varsity Captain of Women’s Cross Country team, National Honor Society, Garden Club, Edwardsville CEO. Kaitlyn will be attending Missouri State University to study Biomedical Sciences

Elaina Jansen - From Edwardsville, Il - Parents are Cindy and Michael Jansen (Vice President of Finance) - Activities and Leadership - Math Team, Student Ambassador, National Honors Society, Concert Band, and House Leader. Elaina will be attending University of Missouri Columbia to major in Biology with a focus on Pre-veterinary sciences.

Olivia Klusas - From Glen Carbon - Parents Elizabeth (full time mom) and Tim (Insurance Executive) - Activities: Volleyball Captain, Softball, National Honors Society, House Leader, House Captain, Student Ambassador, Griffins for Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Garden Club, Math Team, Green Griffins Club, Saturday Scholars, Anderson Hospital Medical Explorers, Magnify 90, Mission Coffee Bar, Mission Trip - Olivia will be attending the University of Notre Dame to study Business Analytics

Colin Moore - From St. Jacob, Il, Parents Jeanette Moore (Aeronautical Analyst) and Nathan Moore (Pilot) - Activities: Captain of Cross Country team, Captain of track team, FRC robotics, NHS, Scouts, Math Team, Colin will be attending the University of Notre Dame to study Mechanical Engineering

Drew Villhard - from Glen Carbon, Il - Parents are Diane (publisher) and Doug (Entrepreneurship Professor at Washington University in St. Louis / Author) Villhard - Activities: Assistant House Captain, House Leader, Varsity Volleyball Captain, Varsity Golf Captain, NHS President, Student Ambassador, Basketball Team Manager, Math Team. Drew will be attending the University of Notre Dame to study Computer Science.