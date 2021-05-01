GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney students, Madeline Spinner, Mia Wylie, and Jacob Flynn arrived to school in style on Tuesday. They had the amazing opportunity to ride in a helicopter, tour St. Louis from above, and land on the Father McGivney soccer field. The students won the package at the Father McGivney Annual Auction.

Dr. Mike Noble, of Oral Facial Surgery Institute of Illinois, generously donated this package to the Father McGivney Catholic High School Annual Auction. Development Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “We are blessed to have donors like Dr. Noble. Each year our auction gets bigger and bigger, we have the most incredible donors that continually give amazing packages & experiences that are unique, exciting, and incredibly valuable.”

Dr. Noble is a native of Saint Louis, enjoys sports and is a commercially licensed helicopter pilot. Dr. Noble is a board certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, licensed to practice in Missouri and Illinois, is affiliated with four area hospitals and has lectured on trauma and reconstructive surgery throughout the region. Since 1988 he has been in private practice and continually involved in teaching and mentoring other surgeons. Dr. Noble has extensive experience in reconstructive surgery and has genuine passion for providing patients with the highest quality.





