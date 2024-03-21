GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School’s students focus a considerable amount of time on the importance of service to their community and beyond within their curriculum. Recently, the school held its Annual All-School Service Day, which focused on their Parishes and feeder schools.

The photos with this story show some of the wide variety of service tasks the students performed on the day.

Danielle Boulanger, the coordinator, said the group of students had a big day.

“It is awesome,” she said of the program. “We have seen a lot of growth in it in the past couple of years. During COVID, we had to stop these all-school service days. With about 300 kids now it is quite an undertaking. But it is so worth it and our kids just love it.”

Boulanger said one of the missions is to talk to different people and she believes it inspires others.

“Sometimes our community needs just a little bit of love and care to not only make a difference in their lives but we can see ourselves making a difference.”

Boulanger is a very successful band and choir director and also a theology instructor at McGivney.

