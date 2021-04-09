GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney’s Anna McKee signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Illinois College on Thursday afternoon.

Anna McKee, a senior point guard, has established herself as one of the best players in the short history of the girls' basketball program at Father McGivney Catholic High School. In her junior season in 2019-20, McKee averaged 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 3.1 assists per game. She shot 45.8 percent from the field, including a very good 30 percent from behind the three-point line, and 58.1 percent of her free throws in helping the Griffins to a 27-8 record and the school's first-ever berth in the IHSA Class 1A Elite Eight.

McKee, who plays for head coach Jeff Oller, pointed to her and her team's successful junior campaign.

"I had a successful junior season," McKee said, "where we went to the super sectionals, and I was also the founder of the 1,000-point club at FMCHS."

McKee thanked her parents and her coaches for guiding her along the way to the success she's currently enjoying for the team.

"I would like to thank my parents for being so supportive throughout my basketball career," McKee said. "I also want to thank my coaches, Jeff Oller, Dale Renken, Becky Palmer, and Char Bond, for always pushing me and encouraging my team and I throughout successes."

McKee has been playing basketball since a very young age, and enjoys the team part of the game, and her relationship with both her coaches and teammates.

"I've been playing basketball since second grade," McKee said, "and I love the team aspect, and how, with the right group of girls and coaching staff, you are able to have more of a family."

Being involved in sport, especially basketball, has taught McKee many life lessons that are very important as well.

"Basketball has taught me the importance of encouragement and love towards your peers,' McKee said, "and how working hard is key in achieving your goals."

Mckee will join up with previous teammate Madison Webb in Jacksonville. Illinois College plays in the Midwest Conference and plays in Division three in the NCAA.

McKee will be coached by Jennifer McCormick who is in her fifth season as the head coach of the women's basketball program at Illinois College. In her first four seasons with the Lady Blues, the program has totaled 43 wins.

