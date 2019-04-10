HIGHLAND - Father McGivney Catholic School's Griffin's turned in what was described by their head coach Jim Helton as a "phenomenal effort" Tuesday in the Highland Freshman-Sophomore Invitational.

Coach Helton said 90 percent of the competition was from 2A and 3A schools Tuesday.

Brandon Ahring was the meet champion in the 3200-meter run, recording a time of 10:51.

Finishing second in the 1600-meter run, Tyler Guthrie crushed his own school record by 12 seconds, running 4:35.

Medaling for the Griffins were Diego Pacheco (fifth) in the 800 meters, and Andrew Dupy running 55.1 (seventh) for a new school record in the 400 meters. The 4x400m relay team of Ahring, Dupy, Pacheco, and Guthrie finished sixth, running 3:50.8 (another school record).

Tanner Fox also broke 5:00 for the first time in the 1600 meters in 4:57.

The Griffins next meet will be on Saturday at the Staunton Invitational.

