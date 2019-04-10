HIGHLAND - Father McGivney Catholic School's Griffin's turned in what was described by their head coach Jim Helton as a "phenomenal effort" Tuesday in the Highland Freshman-Sophomore Invitational.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Coach Helton said 90 percent of the competition was from 2A and 3A schools Tuesday.

Brandon Ahring was the meet champion in the 3200-meter run, recording a time of 10:51.

Article continues after sponsor message

Finishing second in the 1600-meter run, Tyler Guthrie crushed his own school record by 12 seconds, running 4:35.

Medaling for the Griffins were Diego Pacheco (fifth) in the 800 meters, and Andrew Dupy running 55.1 (seventh) for a new school record in the 400 meters. The 4x400m relay team of Ahring, Dupy, Pacheco, and Guthrie finished sixth, running 3:50.8 (another school record).

Tanner Fox also broke 5:00 for the first time in the 1600 meters in 4:57.

The Griffins next meet will be on Saturday at the Staunton Invitational.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2024 - Coach Helton Praises Rybak: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent, She Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete Of Month

Aug 2, 2024 - Ulrich Has Solid Throws In Olympics Qualifying Round, Is 12th In Her Group

Jun 9, 2024 - Redbirds' Jayden Holeman Has Record-Breaking Year, He Is An Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month

May 2, 2024 - Sprinter Sets Personal Bests, Wins Multiple Events This Season, Is An Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month For Alton

Jul 29, 2024 - Civic Memorial's 4x800 Relay Team Sets School Record, The Boys Are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athletes Of The Month

 