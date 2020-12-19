EDWARDSVILLE - The Father McGivney Chapter of the National Honor Society delivered gifts this week to agencies working with needy families in the area. Representatives from Goshen Elementary, A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Center, and the Good Samaritan organization in Granite City were contacted to see if they had any families needing help this Christmas.

Twelve families were identified and each of those was assigned to one of the Father McGivney “Houses.” McGivney “Houses” are student-led groups within the school.

Each House bought and wrapped gifts for the family to help make their Christmas a bit brighter.

Bobbie Madura, Student Services Director, explains, “Change a Child’s Christmas is just another way McGivney is Serving the Culture of Life. Our students are filled with joy when they give back, it is a program we all look forward to each year."

