CHARLESTON - Father McGivney Catholic freshman sensation Kaitlyn Hatley recorded a pair of seventh-place finishes in both the 800 and 1,600 Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A State Girls Track and Field Meet.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hatley’s seventh place in the 800 was in 2:25.44 and she posted a 5:28.33 in the 1,600.

Article continues after sponsor message

McGivney’s head girls track coach Russ Hart said Hatley accomplished both state track and field feats in less than an hour.

“She came up here to place and that was her goal,” he said. “We felt she has trained hard and has had some good races with the Metro area. We felt she comes up here it was best in state and she had to be on for that to happen and it did happen. She has a lot of heart and a lot of desire.”

More like this:

Jan 30, 2024 - Samir Elliot Makes History As Granite Wrestler, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of The Month

Oct 17, 2023 - Kaitlyn Hatley Builds Legacy At Father McGivney, She Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete Of Month

Feb 20, 2024 - Prenzler Stands Fourth-Best In 4,000, Hutchins, Allen, Smith, Walker, Rank With Leaders: OVC Indoor Championship This Week

Nov 3, 2023 - Dynamic Duo: Griffins Rybak, Hatley Poised For State Girls Cross Country Championships

Jan 24, 2024 - Hutchins and Milbrath Named OVC Field Athletes of the Week

Related Video:

Edwardsville’s Brandon Battle Discusses State Track and Field Success

 