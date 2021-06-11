CHARLESTON - Father McGivney Catholic freshman sensation Kaitlyn Hatley recorded a pair of seventh-place finishes in both the 800 and 1,600 Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A State Girls Track and Field Meet.

Hatley’s seventh place in the 800 was in 2:25.44 and she posted a 5:28.33 in the 1,600.

McGivney’s head girls track coach Russ Hart said Hatley accomplished both state track and field feats in less than an hour.

“She came up here to place and that was her goal,” he said. “We felt she has trained hard and has had some good races with the Metro area. We felt she comes up here it was best in state and she had to be on for that to happen and it did happen. She has a lot of heart and a lot of desire.”

