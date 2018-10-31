GLEN CARBON - Most everyone loves the underdog and the upstart team in sports that succeeds.

Father McGivney’s volleyball team, still in its infancy, is making history this season. The Griffins, fresh off its first-ever regional win, defeated Lebanon 15-25, 25-22, 25-14 in an IHSA Valmeyer Sectional match Monday night, while the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers lost to Waterloo Gibault Catholic 26-24, 25-14 in the nightcap.

McGivney upped its record to 24-12 with its win, while Greenfield’s season comes to a close with a 20-12-1 mark.

The Griffins and Waterloo Hawks will meet in the final on Wednesday night, with the match starting at 6 p.m. The winner faces the Thompsonville sectional winner, either Grayville or Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in the Okawville supers-sectional match Friday night for the berth in the state finals. The finals are set for Nov. 9-10 at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

Emma Deist led the Griffins with nine kills on the evening, while Anna McKee had 10 blocks and Madison Webb had seven. Macy Hoppes contributed 26 digs and Clair McKee had 14 assists and Guinevere Smith had two service aces.

In the regional championship, Deist led McGivney with seven kills and McKee had four kills and 12 assists. Hoppes had 25 digs and Madison Webb had 10 blocks.

“The girls came together beautifully, working to stay focused and confident,” Amanda Dreyer, the McGivney head girls volleyball coach, said.

Dreyer has been the inspirational leader for the Griffins this season and she said: “I am incredibly proud of the girls for what they have accomplished this year.”

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

