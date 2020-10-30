CLASS 1A AT DECATUR ST. TERESA CATHOLIC

In other boys cross country sectional action, two of the area's top small-school runners in Father McGivney Catholic's Tyler Guthrie and Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba, both seniors, will face each other in the Decatur St. Teresa Catholic meet at Hickory Point Golf Course, as both finished one-two in the Carlinville regional last week at Loveless Park.

Guthrie won the race with a time of 15:18.92, with Ruvalcaba second at 16:06.61, and both will lead the Griffins and Shells, respectively, in the sectional meet. In addition, two runners from Metro-East Lutheran, senior Logan Wyatt and sophomore Elijah Schlessinger, will represent Knights Nation as individuals. Wyat was the leading individual runner among non-qualifying teams, coming in at 16:53.80, while Schlessinger was the fifth and final individual qualifier, having a time of 17:36.58 to advance.

Besides Guthrie, seniors Tanner Fox, Andrew Dupy and Noah Beltremea all had good seasons for McGivney, and will make solid contributions to the line up. Sophomores Nolan Shearer, Evan Rybak and Wyatt Biermann have also contributed to the Griffins' success this season, and will be counted on in the meet.

Ruvalcaba has been Roxana's top runner all season, and fellow senior Matt Olbert has also contributed well to the Shells' season, running at or near the top ten in many of the meets. Senior Austin Walker is a solid runner for Roxana also, and Chris Holbrook has made a positive mark late in the season. Freshman Hunter Ponce, and seniors Kaleb St. Cyr and Kaleb Smith can't be overlooked in the Shells' lineup, and will look to help the team succeed in the sectional.

CLASS 2A AT OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY

Both Triad and Civic Memorial will be well-represented at Olney Central College for the Richland County sectional, as their teams both advanced, along with Jersey's Cole Martinez, who'll represent the Panthers as an individual.

The Knights came in fourth at the Highland regional at Fireman's Park in Alhambra, while the Eagles finished fifth at the Jacksonville regional at Jacksonville Community Park, advancing both teams to the sectional. Martinez was the top individual qualifier at the Jacksonville regional among the non-qualifying teams, placing ninth in the field with a time of 15:59.28 to put him through to the sectional.

Triad will be led by junior Ethan Dudley and seniors Caleb Bagwell and Drake Bleier, who all finished 21-23 in the regional to help the Knights advance. Dudley had a time of 16:51.5 to lead his team into the sectional. Freshman Andrew Pace also had a good time of 17:10.7, while senior Jaden Henderson was the fifth runner to finish, scoring points for the Knights. Freshman Jacob Metcalf will complete the Triad lineup.

Sophomore Jackson Collman was the leading runner for the Eagles in the regional, coming in at 16:16.72, with freshman Justice Eldridge right behind at 16:23.56 to pace CM into the sectional. Junior Aslan Henderson and freshmen Caden Heston and D.J. Dutton have made significant contributions to the Eagles this season, and junior Deacon Anderson and freshman Lucas Naugle are also expected to help the Eagles in the race as well.

