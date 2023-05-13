GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic rolled past Breese Mater Dei 7-0 for the school's first-ever girls' regional soccer crown in an IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship match on Friday afternoon in Glen Carbon.

Freshman sensation Natalie Beck scored five goals in the match to guide the Griffins to the win.

McGivney is now 12-7-2 overall on the season.

The Griffins' Addie Speight scored from a freekick and Mary Harkins converted on a penalty kick to round out the scoring.

McGivney head girls' soccer coach Matt McVicar said: "This is the first for us to make it this far and the girls put in a lot of work this season. To come and get a 7-0 win over Mater Dei is outstanding. They were physical and tough but we were able to execute what we wanted to do and it showed up on the scoreboard."

In the sectional semifinals, the Griffins will meet Freeburg, a 2-1 winner over Columbia to win their own regional, in the second semifinal at 7 p.m., while Althoff will meet the winner of the Murphysboro regional, either the host Red Devils or Waterloo Gibault Catholic, in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. The winners meet in the Round of 16 sectional final next Friday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m.

"We have been preparing all year long to see how far we can go and we are excited," McVicar said.

