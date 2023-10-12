GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School served as the host of this week's Greater Gateway Conference Boys and Girls Cross Country Meet and it was a complete success for the athletes and coaches.

The beautifully sculptured 5-K course at McGivney moves around the large campus and finishes near the school facility.

McGivney Athletic Director Jeff Oller said it was great to host the conference cross-country meet at McGivney.

"It gives our athletes a chance to run at their home course and allows for more students and supporters to attend the event," he said. "We've had many supporters help to develop the course over the last couple of years and we are very grateful for their efforts.

"It involved dedicated parents, staff, and coaches to make it possible to even have a course and host a meet of our own."

