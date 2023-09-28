Father McGivney Catholic Participates In See You At The Pole Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes invited students and staff to a prayer by the flagpole at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023. “See You At The Pole” is a student-led, nationwide time of prayer on the fourth Wednesday of September. Article continues after sponsor message It is a time to lift up students, teachers, friends, families, and our country in prayer. More like this: Related Video: GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes invited students and staff to a prayer by the flagpole at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023. Print Version Submit a News Tip