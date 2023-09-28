GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes invited students and staff to a prayer by the flagpole at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023.

“See You At The Pole” is a student-led, nationwide time of prayer on the fourth Wednesday of September.

It is a time to lift up students, teachers, friends, families, and our country in prayer.

