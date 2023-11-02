GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School, a coed Catholic college preparatory high school, held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the expansion of its campus today. The new addition will be a 3,550 sq. ft. facility called the “Commons Building”. The new addition, once complete, is slated to provide an indoor gathering space to support the school’s growing student body.

The student body along with staff members, donors, parents, and supporters gathered today to celebrate All Saints Day with an all-school mass followed by the Groundbreaking Ceremony. The new Commons space is part of a four phase expansion. The addition of the Commons will be the first phase of the McG Master Plan, the remaining plans will include a larger gym with locker rooms and offices, a beautiful chapel, dedicated space for fine arts performances, a band and chorus room, and completion of the athletic complex with an all-weather track and tennis courts.

The funds necessary to build the new Commons are already pledged. Doug Villhard, Principal Joseph Lombardi, and Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner all spoke at the ceremony. Doug Villhard said, "Father McGivney is absolutely thriving thanks to our wonderful donors. Every time we have a pressing need our community rallies together. This school is a gift that keeps on giving."

Principal Joseph Lombardi explained, “We continue to responsibly add to our campus based on the needs of our students, always with the goal to create a great faith-filled learning environment for our current and future Griffins.”

McGivney President, Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner, explains, “This facility is an investment not only in the future of our school, but in our Catholic approach to developing the mind, body, and spirit of each and every student, alumni, donor, and community member.”

If you would like to support the campaign please contact Suzanne Halbrook at shalbrook@mcgivneygriffins.com.

