GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School today unveils their 1st Annual Christmas Ornament.

The ornament was designed by Father McGivney Catholic High School alum, Danielle Villhard ‘16.

Development Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “The ornament is very special this year because it has an image of Fr. Michael McGivney on it (the priest the school is named for).

Father Michael McGivney is set to be beatified on October 31st. The ornament will serve as a beautiful reminder of his beatification and what our school stands for. Danielle is very talented and the ornament is stunning.”

The ornament also features an image of the school, when you look close you can see the McGivney Christmas tree that the students decorate each year in the upper window.

Sales for the ornament are limited to the first 200 donations of $50 or more. The ornament campaign was unveiled and open to the public on Thursday, October 29th. The money raised goes toward scholarships for students who may not otherwise be able to attend Father McGivney.

“[The Knights’] pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism are the foundation of Father McGivney Catholic High School’s mission,” said principal Joe Lombardi. “We know that Fr. McGivney’s intercession helped get us to where we are today. The image of Father McGivney on our 1st official Ornament was a perfect fit.”

A day into the campaign and it is off to a great start. Moody explains, “Within the first 3 hours about 20 percent of the ornaments were gone. I was overwhelmed with gratitude. We are incredibly blessed to see our community, families, and donors continue to support our school time and time again. It is clear that making Father McGivney Catholic High School and Catholic education a priority for investment - seems to be as strong as ever."

Want to share your Griffin pride and bring the magic of FMCHS campus to your home for the holidays? Donate here: https://ornament20.givesmart.com All gifts, large and small, provide resources for our students to grow in wisdom, develop compassion for others, and take on leadership roles in our community and abroad.

