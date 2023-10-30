GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School, a coed Catholic college preparatory high school, announces the expansion of its campus with the addition of a 3,550 sq. ft. facility, located in Glen Carbon, Illinois. The new addition, once complete, is slated to provide an indoor gathering space to support the school’s growing student body. The new Commons building will be used for daily lunches, drama & music performances, and other events. The funds necessary to build the new Commons are already pledged.

The new Commons space is part of a four-phase expansion. The addition of the Commons will be the first phase of the McGivney 'Master Plan', the remaining plans will include a larger gym with locker rooms and offices, a beautiful chapel, dedicated space for fine arts performances, a band and chorus room, and completion of the athletic complex with an all-weather track and tennis courts.

Development Director Suzanne Halbrook explains, “We believe the addition of the Commons Building along with the three additional phases of our 'Master Plan' will create a well-designed space that completes our campus and fulfills the needs of Father McGivney Catholic High School for the years to come. Additional funds that have been pledged will be set aside to help start phase two of the 'Master Plan', which will be part of a second capital campaign in three to four years from now. Phases three and four will follow.”

The new Commons Building is not the only addition for McGivney in phase one.

The school already completed additional classrooms and a back parking lot.

Principal Joseph Lombardi says, “ We are grateful to the McGivney community. Because of their generosity, we used the funds raised to successfully complete the much-needed parking lot at the back of the school. We constructed three additional classrooms over the summer months to meet the needs of our growing student body. The last piece of phase one is the completion of the Commons, which will come to fruition in the coming months.”

The expansion of the campus will provide relief to the current campus. The new space will allow for the entire student body to be together.

“We continue to responsibly add to our campus based on the needs of our students, always with the goal to create a great faith-filled learning environment for our current and future Griffins” Principal Joseph Lombardi continued.

Current renderings are provided below. McGivney President, Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner, explains, “This facility is an investment not only in the future of our school, but in our Catholic approach to developing the mind, body, and spirit of each and every student, alumni, donor, and community member.”

If you would like to support the campaign please contact Suzanne Halbrook at shalbrook@mcgivneygriffins.com.

