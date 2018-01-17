GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School has released their High Honor and Honor Roll lists for the first semester in the Fall of 2017.

In order to be on the High Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.600 - 4.0. To be on the Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.0 - 3.599.

12th Grade - High Honor Roll

Teresa Barz

Maggie Fine

Noah Pirtle

Simi Rasp

Pauline Coppens

Lorraine Eden

Penny Edwards

Noah Mitan

Kolton Klette

11th Grade - High Honor Roll

Aaron Boulanger

Nate Dammerich

Emma Deist

Zach Hellickson

Nicholas MacLaughlin

Jacob McCreary

Agnes Pointer

Katie Deakos

Parul Nigam

Nicole Boyd

Nicole Luchetti

DJ Villhard

Kinga Lozowski

Michael Landoll

Noah Wilke

Luke Winson

10th Grade - High Honor Roll

Patrick Boulanger

Zachary Brasel

Macy Hoppes

Marta Korte

Jonah Mitan

Andrew Nwacha

Emily Pirtle

Maya Rice

Faith Scott

Mary-Margaret Benware

Jacob Kraus

Frank McClimans

Casey McGranahan

Madison Webb

Alexander Chartrand

Joanna Hunter

Hailey McFarland

Mariah Starnes

Loran Kromray

9th Grade - High Honor Roll

Brandon Ahring

Ava Daugherty

Luke Deakos

Matthew Gierer

Barrett Larkin

Rachel Maller

Caley Micun

McKenna Myatt

Ally Phillips

Anna McKee

Edith Pointer

Sarah Samoska

Emily Williams

Mia Wylie

Noah Beltramea

Andrew Dupy

Olivia Fults

Jeremy Harkins

Elizabeth Johnes

Isabel Margarida

Frannie Traubitz

Katelyn Voegele

Jackson Podshadley

Claire Johnes

Daniel Edwards

Jacob Grotefendt

Blake Jones

12th Grade - Honor Roll

Alex Loeffler

Alex VanHauen

Savannah Holthaus

Konnor Klette

Abby Podshadley

Leanna Spiker

Amaree Moss

Spencer Neal

Jack Pawlow

Eli Skubish

Elizabeth Campbell

Sydney Finley

Daniel Jones

Logan Shumate

Matt Taphorn

Paige Wallace

11th Grade - Honor Roll

Maggie Edwards

Ali Hay

Lauren Meyer

Abby Knobeloch

Claire McKee

Caitie Pendall

Alyssa Werner

Matthew Fischer

Gwen Pendall

Kendyl Speight

Brianna Pollock

Rebecca Raymer

Stephanie Washenko

Daniel Clanton-El

Ryan McMahon

10th Grade - Honor Roll

David Dempsey

Nick Antonini

Carter Burnett

Megan Smith

Sierra Williams

Caleb Tanzyus

Bridget Weeks

Shannon Cadagin

Michael Hatley

Will Hyten

Guinevere Smith

Ellery Tyrrell

Jack Barnish

Vanessa Luna

Mark Mueller

Evan Yasitis

9th Grade - Honor Roll

Dylan Ortiz

Haydee Rios

Chloe Albrecht

Madasyn Wasser

Jacob Jones

Bryan Shearer

Marcus Gardner

Taylor Schwab

Joey Crowder

Reese Etcheson

Diego Mravak-Pacheco

Cesar Flores

Hunter Meacham

Alannah Nelson

Madeline Spinner

Lauren Breckner

Jacob Flynn

Tyler Guthrie

Josh Jamruk

Justin Wenos

