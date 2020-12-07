GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School isn’t letting the COVID-19 Pandemic stop them from supporting their community. Although the holidays will be different this year, families still have a need for food on the table and the McGivney Griffins are here to provide that.

In a normal year, McGivney would gather materials to compile 12 baskets. Each basket includes a turkey, canned goods, and an assortment of household goods. During a global pandemic, our students were hopeful but nervous to pull off the same Cans-Giving this year. The students were overwhelmed with appreciation, when in just over one week, they collected 700 non-perishable items and $885 in cash and gift card donations. Enough donated goods for 25 families!

Each family that applied received Thanksgiving meal standards (about 40 shelf-stable canned goods), a turkey or ham to match the size of their family, and an assortment of additional household goods (dish soap, trash bags, laundry detergent, and paper products).

On Friday, November 20, each basket was delivered to the organization for caseworkers to distribute to families. Faith Director, Craig Brummer explains, “I would like to say thank you to the families, students, and parents who donated, packaged the food, and helped transport. Their generosity for this year's "Cansgiving" collection for our region's "Children's Home and Aid" (CHA) was a huge success because of their support. Thanks to the National Honor Society (in particular, senior Emily Williams) for coordinating the effort.”

CHA partners with a church in Belleville for this particular outreach, and this church supports the material needs of approximately 50 families throughout the year. This year, 25 of those families applied for Thanksgiving baskets. Due to the overwhelming response from the McGivney community, our students were able to create baskets for all 25 families.

Brummer continues, “Earthly turmoil surrounds us, but as with all suffering we encounter, we face an opportunity. We can shy away from it, or we can look it right in the face and let the Lord make us grow. The families who received these baskets got to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving (surely, with plenty of leftovers) because so many of our students and families looked at the suffering around us and chose to focus on the needs of others. May Jesus Christ give us the grace to continue to respond with open hearts to those in need and yet humbly recognize our own smallness in the face of it all.”

