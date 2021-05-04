GLEN CARBON - On May 3, 2021, the FMCHS Seniors celebrated Decision Day in front of their families. The rest of the student body watched in their classrooms via Facebook Live.

Mrs. Bobbie Madura explained, “Decision Day is an important day in the life of every senior. It is on this day that we celebrate each and every one of them for their accomplishments throughout high school and their life plans following graduation. We mimic the NCAA model with deliberate purpose to reinforce that excellence in the classroom should be given as much pomp and circumstance as excellence in athletics. We recognize our seniors in an all school assembly so all may witness their intent to enroll in their chosen institution, enlist in their chosen military service, or pursue a specific career following graduation from Father McGivney Catholic High School.”

Watch FMCHS's Decision Day on Facebook.

