GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School students celebrated graduation in more of a normal style on Sunday, June 7, with an outdoor ceremony.

The outdoor ceremony was held outdoors at the Father McGivney Catholic High School parking lot and was streamed on Facebook Live and transmitted to car radios for the enjoyment of those who couldn't be in attendance and for those watching from their cars.

McGivney Student Services Director Bobbie Madura addressed the students during the ceremony, "You took sports teams to heights previously only dreamed of. You brought home many academic awards, you were accepted and will attend universities that had never heard of us before. You are the ones who became pioneers during social distancing and virtual learning. All those years of digital in-person learning trained you well for a work from home environment.

"Even if you didn’t like the idea, you knew it was possible to finish the year virtually just as you had on all of our Snow Days. You were prepared for not only finishing the semester but doing it seamlessly. Although many of us thought that the 'McGivney Firsts' had all occurred in previous years, you, the Class of 2020 proved us wrong. You are the first class at McGivney to finish their final semester through digital learning, you are the first class at McGivney to hold 'Decision Day' on social media, and you are the first class at McGivney to make us all rethink graduation, scheduling it outside, so that you could celebrate your accomplishments with your family and friends.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Class of 2020 be proud. Know that every time you have faced an obstacle, a fear, or a failure, it has made you stronger, more decisive, persistent. You may have felt as if you lost a lot this semester, but as I look around, I see instead at what you gained. You did not lose your friends, but actually grew closer through being six feet apart. You did not lose a semester of education, you finished strong to graduate. You did not lose birthdays but instead organized drive by parades past each other’s homes. You have been given a gift of more time with your families before venturing out on your own. You have been able to slow down your days and enjoy life. You have been able to spend time alone and in reflection. You have been able to read for enjoyment, sit around the table to share meals, stay up late, sleep in, and most importantly you have been able to discover what truly brings you joy."

As Mrs. Madura addressed the students during the graduation, many students shed a tear, shared a laugh, and cheered together as they recalled their four years at Father McGivney Catholic High School.

The McGivney senior class completed 6,075 service hours toward their graduation requirement, participated in 16 all-school service days, attended over 160 all-school masses and 5 class retreats, 24 percent percent of the class scored 30 or over on the ACT, 21 students are graduating Summa Cum Laude, 4 students are graduating Magna Cum Laude, 5 students are graduating Cum Laude, 10 Illinois State Scholars, students were accepted into 110 colleges and universities, and there was $12.8 million in scholarship offers awarded, which is an average of $256,000 per student.

Principal Joe Lombardi concluded that the COVID Pandemic made it very difficult for our seniors to take part in many of the traditions that are special during their final year in high school.

"It was my primary goal to hold a graduation ceremony that kept them safe but also allowed them to celebrate their accomplishments, together as a class one final time, before moving on to their next great adventure," Lombardi said. "Social distancing and other safety guidelines were used throughout the ceremony to make this a safe and memorable experience for the Father McGivney Catholic High School Class of 2020 and their families."

SEE BELOW:

FMCHS Graduation Info