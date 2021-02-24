GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School was awarded a $5,500 Grant from Allstate Foundation. Allstate and The Allstate Foundation contributed nearly $46 million to public service projects reaching nearly every community in the country, including Glen Carbon.

This program has allowed Stobie - Pace Insurance group the ability to provide Father McGivney Catholic High School with $5,500 in grant money through the Allstate Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jay Stobie, co-owner of Stobie - Pace Insurance group explained, “We are so honored to be able to utilize our agency’s corporate program to give back to such an incredible school so deeply rooted in Catholic values. It has been our great honor to be part of the Father McGivney family.”

Father McGivney used the grant money to purchase a new camera system in their gym that has allowed them to live stream events. Development Director, Elizabeth Moody said, “Due to COVID-19 restrictions we have been unable to host many in-person events. This new camera and technology system have allowed us to share many amazing events with the McGivney parents, supporters, and families. We have live streamed masses, events, and activities. Our Catholic Schools Week Mass had over 1000 views on Facebook Live. We are very grateful for Stobie-Pace Insurance Group and Allstate Foundation, this generous grant has been such a blessing to our school.”

Allstate Stobie-Pace Insurance Group began in 2019 in the Metro East. The agency is licensed and active in both Illinois and Missouri.

More like this: