GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School celebrated its 2023 graduating class recently at a Sunday ceremony. Below are major accomplishments for the school.

Major Accomplishments by the Class of 2023:

Top Students based on Academics – Alphabetical order – Daniel Gierer, Lauren Jones, Margaret Klusas, Evan Schrage, Sophia Tutt.

7,962 Service Hours completed over four years.

Attended over 160 all-school Masses.

Average ACT - 23.

16 Illinois State Scholars, placing them in the top 5% nationally.

The average GPA is 3.99.

Graduates were accepted by 161 colleges and universities.

$18 million dollars in scholarship offers – an average of $260,000 per student.