Father McGivney Catholic Celebrates Its 2023 Graduating Class
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School celebrated its 2023 graduating class recently at a Sunday ceremony. Below are major accomplishments for the school.
Major Accomplishments by the Class of 2023:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Top Students based on Academics – Alphabetical order – Daniel Gierer, Lauren Jones, Margaret Klusas, Evan Schrage, Sophia Tutt.
7,962 Service Hours completed over four years.
Attended over 160 all-school Masses.
Average ACT - 23.
16 Illinois State Scholars, placing them in the top 5% nationally.
The average GPA is 3.99.
Graduates were accepted by 161 colleges and universities.
$18 million dollars in scholarship offers – an average of $260,000 per student.