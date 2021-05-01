GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney’s Luke Deakos signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ave Maria University in Maria, Florida, Thursday afternoon.

“The biggest lesson I have learned at McGivney has been the importance of my faith and how I can integrate it into my life. Playing sports at McGivney taught me that everything we do is all for something greater than ourselves, And that is actually one of the main reasons I chose Ave Maria. They have a really strong, authentic Catholic identity. I'm also excited to get the chance to play some really competitive baseball in beautiful weather,” Deakos said

Ave Maria University plays in The Sun Conference in the NAIA league. Ave Maria is coached by Michael McCormick. He is entering his second season with the Ave Maria baseball program and his first as the interim head coach.

