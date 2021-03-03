WOOD RIVER - A decision has not been firmly made on what the fate of the building damaged by fire in the 100 block of Wood River Avenue early in the week. The building encountered major damage after a destructive fire that started Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the situation. Multiple fire agencies from Wood River, Edwardsville, East Alton, Roxana, Rosewood Heights, and Alton Memorial Ambulance, Madison County Emergency Management and Wood River Police were at the scene, from Monday night to the next morning.

A structural engineer will evaluate the building and then the City of Wood River will make a decision of the future of the structure.

“We are looking at the building to see if a portion could be salvaged,” said Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire. “We would like to do it if we can. The city just received ownership and had plans to renovate the building. I was thinking the whole building would come down, but firefighters worked around the clock to keep some of it intact and those other buildings safe. Monday night was a testament to what we do as a community and how much the other fire departments and rescue personnel mean to all of us.”

