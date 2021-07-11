ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Aneriona Martin has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for her mother, Kimmy Goodson, 39, who died from a gunshot wound after getting her hair braided on Halls Ferry and Chambers Road in the North County Precinct on Tuesday night, July 6, 2021.

"My mother was taken away from us on July 6," Aneriona Martin, the oldest of Kimmy's six children, said. "My mother was the young lady that was murdered while getting her hair braided on Halls Ferry and Chambers. My mother did everything for us, and now I have to be that for my brothers and sisters.

"We called our mother for anything, now we are just trying to figure out how are we are going to get through this difficult time. I mean it’s hard; we had to go home without our mom. I’m saddened, hurt, confused, so many emotions that I can’t think straight. I am asking if you all could donate anything it’ll really be appreciated."

To donate to the GoFundMe for Kimmy Goodson, click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-transition-of-kimmy-children

