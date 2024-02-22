ST. CHARLES COUNTY - A man was shot and killed during a police standoff Thursday morning in West Alton area in St. Charles, Mo., the St. Charles Police confirmed.

St. Charles County Police said they are still checking to see if the man shot himself or was shot by police in the standoff. Both the Lewis and Clark Bridges were closed during the police operation.

Police had the presence centered around the Phillips 66 at 14700 U.S. Route 67 in West Alton. St. Charles County Police said the situation started when officers tried to speak with the man about a homicide that occurred in Foristell, MO., earlier in the day. Police said the man refused to converse and became agitated. Officers continued to negotiate with him until the shooting occurred.

Several agencies were involved, including the Alton Police Department, St. Charles County Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and a regional SWAT team.

