ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been identified in a fatal crash at Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive in St. Louis County. Sandra Ware, 68 years of age, of the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck at Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive that resulted in the death of an adult female.

At 5:21 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash with a person struck at Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive. Arriving officers observed an adult female had been struck by a motor vehicle. The female suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was crossing the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Lucas and Hunt Road. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

