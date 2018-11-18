SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

WOOD RIVER - A female driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Old St. Louis Road at Citrus Lane in Wood River around 9 Sunday night.

Wood River Police Department was on the scene investigating the accident and did not have an exact cause of the accident to release at this time.

“We do know that no one else was involved,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Wells said more information would be released Monday about the crash. Right now the police department was in the process of notifying the family and the investigation at the scene continued.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

