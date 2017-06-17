MADISON COUNTY - There was a fatal traffic crash at 7:32 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Illinois Route 4 at Ellis Road in Madison County.

These are the details of the crash:

Drivers:

Ryan J. Krider, 23-year-old male from Chillicothe, IL (Ford Truck Driver)

Neil E. Vollmar 46-year-old male from Edwardsville, IL (Honda Driver)

Pasqual L. Rodolpho, 57-year-old male from Waddell, AZ (Plymouth Driver)

Allan S. Gieseking 48-year-old male from Highland, IL (Driver of Tanker)

According to the preliminary Illinois State Police investigation the driver of the Ford truck was traveling on Illinois route 4 southbound at Ellis road (U.S. 40 Overpass) pulling a boat. The driver of the Honda was traveling southbound on Illinois route 4 at Ellis road in front of the Ford.

The driver of the Plymouth was traveling northbound on Illinois route 4 at Ellis Road. The Tanker-Truck was also traveling northbound on Illinois route 4 behind the Plymouth. Traffic slowed down, causing the driver of the Ford to strike the rear of the Honda, continuing into northbound traffic striking the Plymouth head on. The Ford was then struck in the rear by the Tanker-Truck.

The driver of the Plymouth was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other three drivers were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

