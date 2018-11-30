GODFREY - A fatal crash occurred early Friday morning at West Delmar Avenue and Vollmer Lane intersection in Godfrey.

Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Erik Kambarian said the call to them came in at 5:20 a.m. When they responded, it was discovered there was a fatality involved in the crash and two vehicles were involved.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office also both responded.

Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there is presently crash reconstruction going on and he confirmed there was a fatality in the accident. He said more information will be released later today and he said no other details could be released at present. He was uncertain if family members of the victim had yet been notified, so he did not release whether it was a male or female involved or any other injuries in the crash.Mike Hall also contributed to this story.

