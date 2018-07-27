EDWARDSVILLE - A 76-year-old male driver died after being airlifted from a collision at Interstate 55, milepost 23 on Friday. The accident occurred at 12:31 p.m.

An Illinois state trooper was also seriously injured in the crash. The male driver was operating a 2005 silver Chevrolet Malibu and he crashed into a 2017 Ford Explorer Squad Car operated by a 27-year-old state trooper also from Hamel.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the preliminary investigation, the State Police said the driver of the Malibu was traveling on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 23 in the left lane. The driver of the squad car was parked on the left shoulder of Interstate 55 southbound with her emergency lights activated protecting construction workers.

The driver of the Malibu lost control of the wheel, and for unknown reasons drove off the roadway striking the rear of the squad car. Driver one continued southbound on Interstate 55 striking an IDOT crash attenuator. The driver of the Malibu was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by the medical staff.

The state trooper was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

More like this: