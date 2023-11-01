ALTON - People come from across the region to have a great time at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air. But during the Alton Halloween Parade, the Fast Eddie’s staff are the ones who are partying.

Every year, the bartenders, servers and their families gather outside the bar to tailgate and watch the Halloween Parade. Angie Rook explained that the party, thrown by Fast Eddie’s owner Eddie Sholar, is a chance for the staff to spend time together and enjoy the parade with their kids, a fire and plenty of snacks.

“This is more of a family-friendly party that they throw for us,” Rook said. “We’re having hotdogs and chili and snacks and fire to keep us warm. The kids are having fun. It’s something to do away from work, something to get together with our kids and our families outside of work and have fun and watch this great parade and not think about work for the evening.”

But Rook is quick to note how much she enjoys working at Fast Eddie’s. She said they also have an annual Christmas party, and the entire staff looks forward to working together as much as they like connecting outside of the workplace.

A lot of people have traditions around the parade, and this is one of the newer traditions for the Fast Eddie’s staff. But as the parade started and the snacks slowly diminished, Rook said that the Alton Halloween Parade is a must-see, and there aren’t many people she would rather watch it with.

“First off, they’re just great to work for,” Rook added. “Second off, just as [a part of] this community, you have to come down here for this parade.”

