WASHINGTON — This week, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with a group of baseball safety advocates and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss fan safety at Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) games. In separate meetings, Durbin discussed the implementation of extended protective netting at many ballparks around the country and applauded MLB for asking teams to extend netting after the 2019 season.

“In 2019, it was clear something had to be done to protect fans from foul balls being hit at high speeds into the stands. Because of the advocacy of fans and players and the proactive steps by some Major League teams, MLB made it a requirement to address ballpark safety by extending protective netting well beyond the end of each dugout. It has been great to see fans back in the stands this season and the ballparks are a safer place to enjoy a game. Let’s continue to build on the progress made over the last year and half so we can attend a ballgame with our kids and grandkids without fear for their safety, no matter where we’re seated,” said Durbin

Article continues after sponsor message

In June 2019, after repeated incidents of MLB fans being hit by foul balls, Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wrote to Commissioner Manfred urging him to have all 30 MLB teams extend protective netting to the right and left field corners at all ballparks.

More like this: