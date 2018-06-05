EDWARDSVILLE - One of the more captivating summer events for area residents and others throughout the Midwest in Edwardsville is always the annual Route 66 Festival at City Park.

Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department, said the 21st Annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is known for its “family fun.”

The nationally renowned and locally loved Route 66 Festival takes place on Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Edwardsville City Park, offering attractions for people of all ages, including live musical performances, food and drinks, kid-centric activities, art vendors and the famous classic car cruise and show.

“The Route 66 Festival definitely seems to be a standout for our community,” Grable said. “It is very family friendly and has the kids' activities, the 10K running race, the trail bike ride, the car cruise, music, it has something for everyone.”

Edwardsville City Park opens for the festival at 5 p.m. Friday night with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. when The Catapults hit the stage. At 9 p.m., the Fabulous Motown Revue will rock City Park until 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Metro Milers 10K run and Trailnet Bike Ride begins at 8 a.m. with food, beverages, art vendors and children’s booths continuing throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. Trolley tours will again hit the streets every half-hour. Musical entertainment includes Infinite Limit taking the stage at 1 p.m., followed by Mellow D’s and Trophy Mules at 4 p.m. The car cruise revs up at 4 p.m. as well.

Saturday evening showcases the ever-popular party and rock band that appeals to everyone: Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians. Live music performance of the Jonathon Braddy Band begins at 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians hit the stage at 9 p.m., closing down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Sponsors of this year’s 2018 festival include Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Renewal by Anderson, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, Edwardsville Intelligencer, Merrill Lynch and 1st Mid America Credit Union are Hot Rod sponsors. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Southside All Star Collision, Republic Services, Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, RE/MAX Alliance of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union and J.F. Electric are Roadster sponsors for this year’s festival. Abstracts and Titles is a Fastback Sponsor and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home along with the Bank of Springfield are both Enthusiast sponsors.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival, as well as Twitter.

