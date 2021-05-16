



ST. LOUIS (May 13, 2021) — Summertime fun comes to the St. Louis Riverfront! The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch invite you to check out a diverse lineup of cruises and dockside events for all ages this season. Visitors can look forward to the return of the kid-approved Family Funday Character Cruise, as well as the adult-geared Blues, Groove & Spin and Decked Out Divas cruises. Classic riverboat adventures such as the St. Louis Riverfront, Sunday Brunch and Skyline Dinner cruises are also part of the riverboats summer schedule.

“Warm weather, sunny days and the Mississippi River make the perfect summertime combination, and we are so excited to welcome visitors young and old to the riverboats to make lots of memories and have a blast!” said Robert Hopkins, Director of Operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.

CRUISES

Sunday Brunch Cruise

Come aboard the Becky Thatcher riverboat for the ultimate brunch experience while cruise-laxing on the Mississippi River! Enjoy traditional brunch favorites, drink specials, amazing views, as well as live Dixieland music. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Sundays: June 6 & 20 (Father’s Day), July 11 & 18; August 1 & 15; September 5 & 19; 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

COST: $48/adults; $20/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Blues Cruise

The Mississippi River and blues music are a match made in riverboat heaven! Come experience the fun yourself aboard this lively cruise celebrating a St. Louis tradition. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Thursdays: June 10 & 24, July 8 & 22, August 12 & 26, September 9 & 23; 8:30 to 11 p.m.

COST: $23/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Decked Out Divas Cruise

Join us aboard the city’s only boat-cruise-turned-drag-show for a cocktail and a show on the water! This adults-only, late-night show features some of your favorite St. Louis divas. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Fridays: June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10; 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

COST: $23/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Groove & Spin Cruise

Great food, delicious cocktails and old-school R&B await on this adults-only cruise. Enjoy a cocktail on the top deck and take in the St. Louis skyline, or tear up the dance floor inside!

WHEN: Sundays: June 13 & 27, July 11 & 25, August 8 & 22, September 12 & 26; 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

COST: $26/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Family Funday Character Cruise

It’s a memorable day on the water the entire family will love! Kids will enjoy a professional DJ playing all their favorite songs, interactive games, kid-approved snacks and some very special guests – royal princesses, crime fighters and fairytale friends!

WHEN: Saturdays: June 24, July 24, August 21, September 18; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: $25/adults; $40/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Arch View Lunch Cruise

A midday feast accompanied by sweeping scenes of downtown St. Louis and the Mississippi River is calling your name! Nosh on a tasty three-course lunch while relaxing to live music and listening to informative narration of St. Louis and Mississippi River history.

WHEN: Every Wednesday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

COST: $39/adults; $15/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free

Skyline Dinner Cruise

Perfect for celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a romantic night out or just relaxing on the water, this two-hour evening cruise features live music, a chef-inspired menu and captivating views of the St. Louis skyline. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

COST: $51/adults; $20/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free

St. Louis Riverfront Cruise

Take in amazing views of St. Louis and learn about the river that built it. Narrated by the captain or a National Park Service ranger, this one-hour cruise highlights the history of the Gateway to the West and the Mighty Mississippi River. On-board concessions are available.

WHEN: Offered daily. Call 877-982-1410 or visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats for cruise times.

COST: $21/adults; $11/kids 3-12; $19/seniors (ages 60 and older); kids under age 3 are free

DOCKSIDE EVENTS

Docktails Happy Hour

Who loves a good happy hour? Toast to the impending end of the workweek and enjoy drink specials, appetizers, live music and incredible views of the Gateway Arch and the river.

WHEN: Every Thursday; 4 to 7 p.m.

COST: Free

Live Music on the Dock

The riverboat dock transforms into an outdoor live music venue with local artists performing in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Post up at our outdoor bar or grab a table and take in all the sights and sounds while enjoying food and drink from the Paddlewheel Café!

WHEN: Every Saturday and Sunday; 1 to 4 p.m.

COST: Free and open to all ages

RIVERSIDE EATS

Paddlewheel Café

St. Louis’ only waterfront dining destination, the Paddlewheel Café and its dockside bar are open all summer long! Enjoy signature menu items such as crawfish bread, grilled steak salad, fresh catfish nuggets, grilled portobello burger and much more, as well as local brews and cocktails. Open Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VISITOR REMINDERS

Tickets: To purchase cruise tickets, please visit gatewayarch.com /buytickets or call 877-982-1410. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter (subject to availability). Cashless transactions are recommended. Advance reservations are required for all dining cruises.

COVID-19 Policies and Protocols: For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 9 and older, and social distancing guidelines must be practiced. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Parking and Directions: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located at 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

Shop Local: Visit the Riverboat Gift Shop to peruse riverboat and St. Louis-themed gifts, souvenirs and so many more items crafted by local artisans! The gift shop is open during cruise hours.

For More Information: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats or call 877-982-1410. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide any additional operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2021 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

