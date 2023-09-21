GODFREY - With the “Family Game Night” theme in full swing, the Great Godfrey Maze has attracted quite a crowd already, one weekend into the season.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 28, the hemp maze and other activities will be open on Fridays and Saturdays at Robert E. Glazebrook Park. Godfrey’s Fall Festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 23, will add some extra fun to the normal weekend activities.

“We have a lot of pride in what we do,” Chris Logan, the Godfrey Parks and Recreation director, said. “I know everyone that works here enjoys doing it and is just so happy to do it. It’s all worth it when you see families come out and have fun.”

There are several activities for kids of all ages to enjoy, including inflatables and the beloved Corn Crib. You can read more about each offering in this article on RiverBender.com.

The maze is a favorite fall tradition for many families. In keeping with the “Family Game Night” theme, the hemp has been mowed into patterns that resemble Scrabble tiles, Uno cards and other family game night favorites.

Starting on Oct. 6, you can choose whether to stick with the family-friendly maze or try the Haunted Maze to get in the Halloween spirit. Those brave visitors will dodge props and a few hired “haunters” as they make their way through the maze.

"It’s pretty funny to watch them before they go in. Everyone’s nervous,” Logan laughed. “But everyone who does it has fun.”

The Great Godfrey Maze is open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 28. Pricing on the maze can vary; check out the Great Godfrey Maze webpage for details.

For more information about the Fall Festival, visit the official webpage at the Village of Godfrey website.

