ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Psychological Services department, in cooperation with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Southwestern Illinois, will be sponsoring Family Support Groups in Alton.

NAMI Family Support Group is a safe place for family members, significant others, and friends of people with mental health conditions to share feelings, coping and communication strategies. The Family Support Group will meet monthly and attendance is open to the general public.

Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of every month:

7-8:30 p.m.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

3 West Meeting Room

1 St. Anthony’s Way

Facilitators for the Family Support group meetings are Diane and Paul Borawski who possess more than 10-plus years of lived experience in supporting families.

To register or for questions please contact Kelly Jefferson at kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH, and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 16 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

