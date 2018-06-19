ST. LOUIS —United Way of Greater St. Louis launched its free Family Summer Volunteer Guide, a valuable online tool with dozens of volunteer possibilities for children, youth, families and individuals. The guide can be found at www.stlvolunteer.org

“The Family Summer Volunteer Guide is a great resource for anyone who is looking for meaningful ways to give back to others and to our community during the summer,” said Rick Skinner, vice president of United Way’s Volunteer Center. “Volunteering is a fun opportunity for families and young people to come together and have a lasting impact.”

All of the opportunities listed are through reputable non-profit agencies throughout the St. Louis area region. There are a wide array of opportunities that users can narrow down through location, age and keyword to find the one that best fits their passion. Current example opportunities include preparing and serving hot meals to cancer patients, assisting with crafts and activities at a camp for children with disabilities, and creating personal hygiene kits for children and families in need.

Volunteering is not only a way to give back to the community, but also helps build leadership skills and boost self-esteem, especially for youth.

United Way’s Volunteer Center, celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2018, is the second oldest Volunteer Center in the nation and offers year-round opportunities for all ages at www.stlvolunteer.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

