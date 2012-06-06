ALTON, IL -- Family Physicians of Alton, comprised of Dr. Mena Luangjamekorn and Dr. Olusegun Coker, is moving its offices to the new Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

The move takes place June 25 and their offices will be located in Suite 230 on the second floor of the building, 4 Memorial Drive. The new phone number will be 618-463-7777 and the FAX number will be 618-463-7767, effective June 25.

The Family Physicians of Alton staff, in front of the new Medical Office Building B on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, includes, left to right, Linda Smith, Dr. Mena Luangjamekorn, Barb Edler, Brandy Jackson, office manager Judy Jordan, Ann Neighbors and Dr. Olusegun Coker. Family Physicians of Alton is moving its office to the new location, effective June 25. Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Coker is accepting new patients, though Dr. Luangjamekorn is not. Dr. Jessica Portillo is scheduled to join the practice in August and will also be accepting new patients then.

“Moving our office to the Alton Memorial Hospital campus has many advantages for our patients,” Dr. Mena said. “We have our own in-office laboratory and specialists will literally be down the hall from us. We hope this will offer more conveniences for our patients and we look forward to working alongside our specialist colleagues to provide the best care possible. Our patients will see the same friendly faces from our old office and can continue to count on receiving the quality of care and special attention they have come to expect from Family Physicians of Alton.”

The new Medical Office Building opened in December, with the AMH Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center as well as Alton Orthopedic Clinic moving into offices on the first floor. Construction around the new building also provided approximately 200 additional parking spaces on the AMH campus.

More like this: