When: Fri., Apr. 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: Joe's Market Basket, Edwardsville location, 447 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville, Ill. 62025

Who: Joe's Market Basket owners and employees along with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce

SIGNIFICANCE: Expansion of the store¹s Deli department to include Boar's Head, freshly prepared deli items, and hot and freshly prepared foods section available at the front of the store. Attendees of the Grand Opening event can sample deli offerings and get a sneak peak at the deli case before it opens to the public. There will be free product samples, first glance at the available meat items included in this year¹s truckload meat sale and a grand prize giveaway. The Grand Opening event will also help Joe's Market Basket kick-off a weekend full of retail specials available to Joe's Market Basket customers. Attributes of the new, expanded deli include made-to-order sandwiches, freshly cooked Market Basket beef, pork and poultry, fresh and healthy take-home meals, ready-to-eat meals, daily specials and party and holiday specials.

