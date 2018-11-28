ALTON - SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce that certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Felecia Ernst, has joined its team at 4 Memorial Drive, Building B, Suite 210, Alton, Ill. Ernst has experience in obstetrics and gynecology and is a certified health coach.

“My goal is to help women lead their best life by helping them develop a plan to improve their overall health and well-being,” said Ernst. “I treat my patients and their ever-changing health needs with compassion, care, and individuality.”

Ernst received both her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Nursing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

She is currently accepting new patients in Alton and appointments may be scheduled by calling 618.463.5905.

