Family members are doing what they can to raise funds for Stephanie Carrington, the victim of a tragic car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Saint Anthony’s Health Center.



The accident occurred in the early morning of April 23 and Carrington’s vehicle collided with a semi-truck. She was only 31 years old at the time of her death.



One of the first major events for the Carrington family will be held on Friday, June 19, at the Eagles Club at 424 E. Broadway in Alton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia night and the silent auction both begin at 7 p.m.



Crystal Sitton is coordinating the Carrington fund-raiser trivia night and she said that is one of her focal points in her life right now.



“I am doing everything I can to help her kids,” she said. “So far, everybody wants to do something. We are collecting items for the silent auction. One customer of mine asked if she could donate an afghan to auction off just this morning. Businesses we have talked to about it seem very positive.”



Mariah, 9, and Jocelyn, 8, are Stephanie Carrington’s surviving daughters.



Sitton said she thinks it is extremely important to help the girls for the future. “Stephanie spent every weekend bouncing around doing stuff with the girls,” she said. “They are young and they just lost their whole world with their mom’s death.”

The price of a table at the trivia night is $15 per person, with eight to a table. To reserve a table or make a payment, send checks to Crystal Sitton in care of the Stephanie Carrington family at 331 Bluff St., Alton, IL., 62002. Those who want to make personal donations can contact Crystal at 618-407-8914 or Tracy at 618-616-0958

