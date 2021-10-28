PONTOON BEACH - The only word to describe the recent shooting, and then later the death of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins, is "heartbreaking."

Officer Timmins was tragically killed in the line of duty on October 26, 2021.

A large number of individuals and first responders turned out Wednesday afternoon as Timmins' body was brought back from St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River, who will be in charge of funeral services.

Below is a statement released by Tyler's family. Tyler leaves behind his wife, Linsey, and a daughter, Chloe.

“The family of Officer Tyler Timmins mourns the loss of our son, husband, father, brother, and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support, and concern.

"Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy, and caring throughout his life. He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many, he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one."

The family continued: "There are no words to describe what was taken from us. We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us.

"It is our understanding that the suspect in Tyler’s murder is in custody, however, the family kindly requests that you respect our privacy during this time of mourning. We will not be making any comment on the ongoing investigation. Further media inquiries can be made to ISP.PIO.Personnel@Illinois.gov.”

