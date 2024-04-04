GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Alliance for Children and Families will host their free Family Fun Fest to connect families with resources while providing a fun day for kids of all ages.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, families can learn about local organizations and services at 1311 20th Street in Granite City. Attendees will also enjoy door prizes, games, a comedy show, music and more. Christina Owens, Community Services Supervisor with Brightpoint, said the event is a great opportunity to help people engage with services and have a good time.

“We’re able to put on events like this to bring further awareness to these services and make sure families have more access and education on these services and have a little fun as well,” she explained. “We’re really excited about it.”

Several other local groups will be present at the event, including Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Birth to Five Illinois, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Brightpoint. Brightpoint offers resources for families who need support, such as home visits, counseling, early childhood education and more. The organization notes that they aim to support families “before small problems become life-altering crises.” These groups will be on hand to connect with families, answer questions, and provide information about their services.

While the goal of the event is to share information, the Madison County Alliance for Children and Families also wants the day to be a fun chance for families to spend time together. Chef Bananas, a comedic magician, will perform at 9:30 a.m., followed by author and storyteller Rae Lee Presents at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. DJ Big Papa G will play music throughout the morning, and Silly Jilly the Clown will be there all day.

The Granite City Fire Department will have a touch-a-truck available, and families can enjoy face painting, a photo booth, crafts and games. Door prizes will be announced every hour.

Registration is encouraged, and every registered child will receive a bag with merch, a book and snacks. You can register your family online.

Owens explained that the Family Fun Fest is possible through a grant from Birth to Five Illinois. The goal is to bring families together while sharing resources. There are over 15 organizations who will be at the event.

“There’s just a lot of good stuff to come out and find out about,” Owens added. “Play is learning. To have an event that families can enjoy together is really important. I’m just happy that our grant allows us to combine a celebration along with the education and informational piece.”

For more details about the Family Fun Fest, check out the official Facebook event page. You can visit Brightpoint.org for more information about Brightpoint and their services.

