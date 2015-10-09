Photo (l to r): Sisters, Lexi Spencer, 1 month old, and Eve Spencer, 2 years old, are spending the morning with their cousin, Liam Spencer, 4 years old, at Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Toddler Time on Friday, September 18.Toddler Time is held one select Friday every month through May 13 from 9:30-11:30am. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up to six years old, run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of play items set out. There will be no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times. The program is held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Fridays that Toddler Time will be held: 10/23, 11/13, 12/11, 1/22, 2/19, 3/11, 4/15 & 5/13.

For more information on this activity or others, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

