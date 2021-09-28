ALTON - The question of the week in Downtown Alton at the State Street mural painting location has been who is the person behind the mask? Staunton native Joe Miller and his girlfriend, Sunni, have worked as a team non-stop on the new street mural in Downtown Alton. Rarely, have the couple had their masks off.

Briefly, on Monday, Joe removed his mask and revealed himself because he was so busy. A picture of Joe Miller is above.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany is so proud of both Joe and Sunni for their work to bring life to the Downtown Alton corner of State.

“I have never met someone so flexible as Joe to work with on a project,” McGibany said. “He has helped us navigate through challenges all week and is an absolute joy to be around."

Sara described Joe’s girlfriend as “super sweet” and “helpful.”

“Joe and his girlfriend work together so well as a team," she said. "The moment I saw Joe’s past works, he blew me away with his talent. He has lasting wall displays in Berlin, Panama, Melbourne, and all over Chicago and Flint, Mich.

Joe’s sister came on Monday and watched and assisted him. Other family, friends, and many interested observers have dropped by to watch him. Joe's family is so thankful to be able to watch him at work in his home area.

“It is always so great for someone from the area who has gotten a lot of respect to bring it home and share a piece of what they can do with our community,” Sara said.

