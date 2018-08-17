ALTON – Family time, fresh air and even a story are part of Hayner Public Library's “Story Walk.”

The Story Walk is a concept founded by a public library in Montpelier, Vermont. Hayner Library Assistant Director for Circulation Services Mary Cordis said the Story Walk has become a great way for families across the country to enjoy time together and get some exercise in the fresh air. Hayner got the idea locally from the Fairview Heights Public Library and Cordis said the Jerseyville Public Library is joining in on the family-friendly fun as well.

So what is the Story Walk?

“We dismantle a storybook for children somehow, and put each page in a park or public walking trail,” Cordis said. “It promotes literacy, exercise and family time all together.”

Cordis said a new story will be chosen every month, and August is the first month of the event. The inaugural story chosen by the library is “Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type,” by Doreen Cronin.

She described the story as one about animals on a farm who get a hold of a typewriter and start making demands of the farmer, and no it is not similar to George Orwell's “Animal Farm.” Cordis said it is a “lighthearted book that is both colorful and engaging for children.”

Pages of “Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type” are currently on boards around both Gordon Moore Park's accessible playground and the path around Hellrung Park. Cordis described this as a smaller version of a larger program she hopes is unveiled next year.

“We're hoping to do something more permanent and spread them out to make the walk a little longer,” she said. “Maybe we'll even get permanent structures. We're working with the parks and rec department to see what we can do. We're also thinking about moving into Godfrey.”

All in all, Cordis hopes this walk will encourage families to get out of the house and engage each other in conversation about the book. She wants them to talk to each other before going to each page about the story so far and their thoughts on what happens next.

Hayner Public Library also wants families who enjoy the program to come to the public library system and check out one of the thousands of books just like it in the future.

