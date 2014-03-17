My name is Faith Tinnon. My father, Scott Tinnon, became a quadriplegic following an accident nearly 4 years ago. He was drunk, probably on several different drugs, and extremely angry at the time. He doesn't remember the accident, but we all remember the person he was. My mother, siblings, and I were all afraid of him. We had every reason to be; he was unstable and dangerous.

After Dad's accident, he got off the drugs and alcohol. He started thinking with a clear head for the first time in nearly 30 years. He changed his life. Dad has become the father we never had. He's devoted his life to helping others with similar injuries, and trying to prevent others with

addictions from making his mistakes. He frequently helps occupational therapy students learn how to handle, work with, and encourage quadriplegics. He's healed all those old wounds that tore our family apart.

In order to continue is his work and volunteering, he needs a more reliable (and less dangerous) handicap accessible van. A couple of months ago, his current van had a bearing break, throwing the whole van into a ditch nearly sideways. The AC/heat are unreliable and he cannot regulate his body temperature.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dad is entered in a nationwide contest to win a new modified van. The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) will pick 3 winners from the top 10% of contestants on May 9. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges, and notified by the end of May.

So here's where all of you come in. We need everyone to go to www.mobilityawarenessmonth.com and vote for Scott Tinnon. Answer the bonusquestion before voting, and make your vote count as two. Share his story, hang up flyers, and vote for him daily. Tell your friends, family, church,

and coworkers. Help him make his dreams come true.

My dad miraculously survived a deadly accident, and then had a miraculous transition into the amazing and godly man he is now. His old self only exists in bad, but distant memories. I never really believed people could change. He proves me wrong every single day. He lives to help other people. Now he needs your help.

#MobilityAwarenessMonth

**Here is the link to get directly to his story

http://www.mobilityawarenessmonth.com/entrant/juli-tinnon-east-alton-il/

More like this: