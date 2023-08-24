Volunteers and members of the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee pass out snacks to moviegoers.ALTON - Families can mark the end of summer with free snacks and a movie this Saturday, Aug. 26 at James Killion Park.

The James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee (JK-BEC) hosts movie nights throughout August. They will be showing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as their final film this Saturday.

Parents and kids wait for the movie to start at dusk.“We look forward to the month of August every year to give back, to give the children and parents something to do together, and they have definitely come out and are truly enjoying it,” said Rosetta Brown, Alton Alderwoman of the 4th Ward and member of the JK-BEC.

Brown explained that the JK-BEC has seven members who organize the movie nights, in addition to their other work in James Killion Park. With the help of their sponsors and volunteers, the JK-BEC is able to provide free hotdogs, popcorn and other snacks to moviegoers.

Brown said they wanted to “go out with a blast and a bang,” which is why they chose to screen “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She is hoping for a record number of attendees.

“Our community, through this movie night, has definitely shown some unification,” Brown added. “They come up, they share, they fellowship, they laugh together. Some of them even have cried through a couple of the movies. But it has been tremendous.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will start at dusk on Aug. 26 in James Killion Park, located at 2400 Washington Avenue. Snacks will be available at 8 p.m., and you can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

JK-BEC members and volunteers pose for a picture before the movie starts.

