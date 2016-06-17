GLEN CARBON - If you and your family are looking to enjoy time together, eat some delicious food, scream your lungs out on carnival rides and rock out to some of the area's top music acts, the Glen Carbon Homecoming certainly the place to be this weekend.

The carnival, which occurs every Father's Day weekend on Main Street, is always a go-to for residents of the area. Beginning this Friday with the carnival in full force, Glen Carbon comes alive with plenty of activities perfect for any taste.

Glen Carbon Community Events Committee member Colleen Lyerla said the event was going to be fabulous, but it certainly far exceeded expectations.

Carnival food, rides, games and more lined Main Street and its side streets, allowing fun for the little ones and adults alike. The Glen Carbon Fire Department responded to some guests' insatiable thirst for some cold brews in their shaded beer garden.

Local favorites The Well Hungarians kicked the weekend off right at the band stand under the famous Covered Bridge with their high energy and knack for playing some of the best hits.

Saturday morning, the historic Covered Bridge Run will take over the city's streets. At five the afternoon, the "Hometown Heroes" Homecoming Parade is a must see, as the event pays tribute to first responders as well as present and past service members from the town.

Saturday evening, area powerhouses Smash Band will rock the night away from 7 to 11 p.m. before the festival closes out as fireworks shoot across the sky in a massive display at 10 p.m.

