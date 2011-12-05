Families Against Violence Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Riverbend Family Ministries seeks Pepsi grant to provide safe environment and education for youth affected by violence By voting three times a day every day in Dec, 2011 at http://www.refresheverything.com/familiesagainstviolence we will be able to continue vital services, improve training capability, technology systems and the art therapy room. Your vote could help provide a safe environment and education for youth and their families affected by violence. Safe from the Start services children ages 0-5 who have been exposed to or witnessed violence and their non offending parent. The RAVEN Youth Violence Prevention program includes youth 12-17 who have been exposed to domestic violence, youth who resort to violence during conflict, or youth who live in environments that tolerate violence or abuse. The main focus of these programs is to reach children/youth before they begin acting out feelings of frustration, fear, or anxiety in an unhealthy way. We see so many children/youth that are unable to recognize their triggers or warning signs, and don't have the tools to choose non-abusive options. These programs could not have come at a better time. We have seen the increase of violence not only in our schools, but in our homes and on the street. Here is where we could really use your help. RFM has launched a campaign to win a $25K Pepsi Refresh Project grant that would “Provide a safe environment and education for youth affected by violence”. Article continues after sponsor message Remember, by voting three times a day every day in Dec, 2011, at http://www.refresheverything.com/familiesagainstviolence you will be helping provide that safe place for families affected by violence. Please pass this to on to your contacts. For more information, visit www.riverbendfamilyministries.com or contact Executive Director Tammy Iskarous at rfmtammy@att.net or call 618.251.9790 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip